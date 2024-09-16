A woman in China allegedly found a human tooth in a mooncake purchased from a US supermarket chain in the country.

She has since lodged a police report following the discovery, according to the South China Morning Post.

Sharing her experience on Douyin, her video showed the 30 yuan (RM18) meat-filled mooncake with the tooth in it, later claiming that the tooth did not belong to any of her family members.

In response to the woman’s claims, an employee of the supermarket chain said the case is being investigated, stating it is “impossible,” as quoted, for a tooth to be mixed into the mooncake filling.

This is because the mooncake manufacturers use a machine to do an X-ray check that can detect bone fragments. They claim no such incident has occurred in over 10 years.

The manufacturer has handed their surveillance footage to the relevant authorities for review.

However, this is not the first time the supermarket chain has faced food safety problems.

In 2022, a man in China reportedly found three artificial human teeth in baked goods, causing him to break his teeth after taking a bite.

In the same year, the supermarket chain was fined 30,000 yuan (RM18,197) for selling moldy strawberries, and another outlet faced a higher fine of 65,000 yuan (RM39,427) for selling expired milk powder.