Authoritative fatwa vital to safeguard Muslim faith in modern era

SIBU: The Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has emphasised that a fatwa serves both to address Islamic legal questions and to bridge syariah evidence with Sarawak’s Muslim community realities.

He stated that a strong and authoritative fatwa institution ensures Muslims receive accurate, authentic, and contextually relevant guidance during his opening address at the 2025 Sarawak state-level fatwa seminar.

This year’s seminar theme ‘Fatwa Berautoriti, Ummah Lestari’ calls for broad conceptual understanding to support balanced development in knowledge, spirituality, and humanity.

“Authoritative fatwa is vital in safeguarding the faith of Muslims, especially in the era of social media and foreign ideological influences,“ he said at the Sarawak Islamic Complex.

Wan Junaidi described a sound fatwa as a bulwark against deviant beliefs and provocations that could undermine Muslim faith.

He stressed that halal-related fatwas must be viewed holistically as encompassing the entire way of life rather than merely food and products.

The Governor called for empowering the fatwa institution through muftis’ scholarly credibility and systematic derivation of rulings methodology.

He emphasised the need for an inclusive approach involving experts to ensure decisions are authoritative and legally sound under state law.

“Astana Negeri consistently prioritises the strengthening of the fatwa institution as a key foundation,“ he added.

Wan Junaidi stressed that fatwas must serve as comprehensive guidance in economy, healthcare, education, technology, and social well-being.

He stated that a comprehensive scholarly approach ensures the fatwa institution remains relevant and provides humane, reality-based solutions.

The fatwa institution must also be more inclusive by opening two-way communication channels for public engagement and direct guidance. – Bernama