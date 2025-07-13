Authorities urged to probe authenticity of viral JAC meeting minutes

KUALA LUMPUR: Authorities must verify the authenticity of a document circulating online that allegedly contains minutes from a Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) meeting, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He cautioned that if the document is genuine and classified, sharing it could violate the Official Secrets Act 1972 (OSA).

Fahmi confirmed that a police report had been lodged but refrained from confirming the document’s legitimacy.

“If it is authentic and classified, OSA provisions apply. We must be careful and avoid spreading such material,” he said during a press conference after launching the IPRM YOU & AI: MEET@BANGSAR event.

The purported JAC meeting minutes, believed to be from May, surfaced on social media platforms like Reddit before spreading to Facebook and X.

Fahmi urged media professionals to adhere to legal guidelines when reporting sensitive matters.

When asked if the issue would be raised in the next Cabinet meeting, Fahmi, who is also the MADANI government spokesperson, said it would depend on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s discretion.

“The prime minister is always attentive to public interest matters, so it may be discussed,” he added.

Regarding the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s response, Fahmi stated that actions would follow public complaints, while platform operators would decide on content removal. – Bernama