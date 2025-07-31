Avoid SARA aid registration scams warns finance minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has warned the public against falling victim to scams falsely claiming to facilitate registration for the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) aid initiative.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan clarified that no registration is required, as eligibility is automatically determined using MyKad data.

Amir Hamzah stated, “The government will channel RM100 through MyKad ‘one-off’ to every Malaysian MyKad holder aged 18 and above who was born in 2007 and below.

A total of 22 million Malaysians are eligible to receive this credit individually, and this measure involves an expenditure of RM2 billion.”

The minister addressed concerns during the Dewan Rakyat session, responding to queries from Syerleena Abdul Rashid (PH-Bukit Bendera) regarding the SARA initiative’s distribution process.

He reiterated that the National Registration Department (JPN) data will be used to verify beneficiaries, eliminating the need for manual applications.

Additionally, Amir Hamzah encouraged small enterprises to register under the SARA initiative to expand access to essential goods.

As of July 29, over 4,500 retail premises have enrolled, offering more than 90,000 daily necessities across 14 categories, including food, medicine, and school supplies.

“Entrepreneurs only need to register with Yayasan MyKasih and comply with set requirements. We urge more registrations to widen the initiative’s reach,” he said.

The government also supports small businesses through micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) schemes to further boost economic participation. - Bernama