Ayer Hitam toll lane closed after chemical spill, motorists urged to divert

JOHOR BAHRU: The entry lane at the Ayer Hitam Toll Plaza was closed indefinitely after a trailer spilled hazardous chemicals earlier this evening. The incident, reported at 6.41 pm, prompted immediate action by the fire department to secure the area.

PLUS Malaysia confirmed the closure in a Facebook update at 9.28 pm, stating, “As of 9.28 pm, the entry lane to the Ayer Hitam Toll Plaza remains temporarily closed.” The company urged motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while cleanup operations continue.

Authorities have not yet provided details on the type of chemicals involved or potential health risks. However, the closure underscores the severity of the incident, with safety protocols strictly enforced.

For real-time updates, PLUS Malaysia directed the public to monitor its X account (@plustrafik) or official Facebook page. The company emphasized the importance of rerouting to prevent delays and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Meanwhile, Batu Pahat police chief ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani, when contacted by Bernama, said that the lane was still closed to all vehicles as of 10.30 pm, due to safety factors.

“The lane is still not open,” he replied briefly, adding that the chemical spilt was Urea Formaldehyde Concentrate.