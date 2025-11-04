TAPAH: A total of 1,114 police officers and personnel from the Perak contingent will be deployed throughout the Ayer Kuning state by-election, which begins with the nomination process tomorrow.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said that 778 officers will be on duty during the nomination process, 732 throughout the campaign period, and the full contingent of 1,114 will be mobilised on polling day.

“We hope that the steps we have taken and the countermeasures identified will help minimise any unwanted incidents,” he said at a press conference on the Perak Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) preparations for the state by-election, here, today.

He also reminded prospective candidates and political parties that the Election Offences Act 1954 and all election-related laws will be enforced throughout the campaign period.

“I would also like to advise everyone - whether contesting parties, their supporters, or members of the public - to always comply with the existing rules and regulations,” he said.

He added that police will implement road diversions and closures from as early as 7 am to 12.30 pm tomorrow, to facilitate the nomination process. The affected areas include the main junction to Dewan Merdeka, Jalan Stesen, and the Jalan Raja junction.

The Ayer Kuning state by-election was triggered by the passing of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin, 58, on Feb 25.

The Election Commission (EC) has set April 26 as polling day, with early voting scheduled for April 22.