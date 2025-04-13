TAPAH: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Ayer Kuning state by-election Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir received a shot in the arm on the second day of campaigning, thanks to the positive reaction of voters in the four areas he visited.

He visited voters in Changkat Petai, Tanjong Keramat, Kampung Raya and Kampung Batu Tiga.

“Alhamdulillah, I feel very excited because each place I visited, I received the kind of reception that gives good vibes to us in BN,” he told reporters after a walkabout at the Tapah Farmers’ Market here today.

He also said that he would look into what is required to help the traders increase their income in the constituency.

“We need to provide proper infrastructure and so on, as well as always strive (to help the traders). The government is always striving to ensure a good situation for the traders,” he said.

Regarding the proposal for the agricultural sector in the Ayer Kuning state constituency to be developed, specifically as a vegetable hub through the greenhouse concept, Mohamad Yusri admitted that it was a good suggestion to enhance the economic status of residents in the Batang Padang district, particularly the Ayer Kuning constituency.

Previously, Bernama reported that the constituency’s community leaders had stated that the area’s agricultural sector had the potential to be developed as an added value to oil palm plantation activities, which are the main source of income for the residents due to the fertile land.

The Ayer Kuning state by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin, 58, due to a heart attack on Feb 22.

It will see a three-way contest involving Mohamad Yusri, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate Bawani KS.