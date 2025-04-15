PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Abd Muhaimin Malek, who is contesting in the Ayer Kuning by-election, has stated that the coalition does not solely focus on Malay interests.

Muhaimin highlighted the importance of non-Malay votes in winning the by-election, as they constitute 40% of the electorate, Free Malaysia Today reported.

“I’m contesting to represent every voter in Ayer Kuning,” he was quoted as saying.

Muhaimin also said his campaign would “actively reach out” to non-Malay voters.

He claimed that the coalition’s grassroots efforts have gained steady support from the Chinese and Indian communities in Ayer Kuning.

Furthermore, he expressed confidence that the combined votes from Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) would not affect his chances this time.

“Elections aren’t just about simple maths,” Muhaimin was also quoted as saying.

PN is currently contesting against BN’s Yusri Bakir, who is backed by Pakatan Harapan supporters, and Parti Sosialis Malaysia’s KS Bawani.

In 2022, BN won the Ayer Kuning state seat with incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin securing 9,088 votes, while PN obtained 6,812 and PH 6,875.

Muhaimin alleged that voters had suffered “systematic neglect” under the BN administration, despite Ishsam’s reported popularity.

“Youth support has been very strong since the last general election. Moreover, BN has systematically neglected the voters of Ayer Kuning. Local and national issues will shift voter support towards PAS and PN,” he said.

Voters will cast their ballots in the Ayer Kuning by-election on April 26, following a 14-day campaign period.