Ayob Khan warns public against impersonators on WhatsApp

KOTA BHARU: Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay urged the public to not be misled by individuals impersonating him in the WhatsApp application.

He said the existence of an individual impersonating ‘Ayob Khan’ by creating a WhatsApp group and its purpose is unknown.

“I was only contacted by friends saying I have a new number even though I only use one. I’m not sure what the real purpose of that individual is in impersonating me.

“In this matter, we have made a police report and investigation papers have also been opened. InsyAllah, we will track down the individual who is impersonating me,“ he said, responding to questions about the latest development involving the case.

Ayob Khan spoke to reporters after attending the Kelantan Police Chief’s handover ceremony at the state Police Contingent Headquarters today.

“I don’t have time to deal with such troublesome things because I have a lot of other work to do. If you think rationally, people will not believe that the WhatsApp that uses my name is a fake,“ he said.

On Oct 21, Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa was reported as saying the men in blue were tracking individuals for impersonating Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay on WhatsApp application.

He said the impersonation was discovered in a WhatsApp chat group named ‘FRIENDSHIP GROUP’.

Meanwhile, Ayob Khan requested all State, District, and Royal Malaysian Police Department (PDRM) chiefs nationwide to streamline issues involving the PDRM’s integrity, corruption, and governance.

He added that all rank-and-file personnel need to get rid of corrupt practices because they damage the PDRM and undermine the public’s trust in it.

“This corrupt practice needs to be eradicated completely and not exercised in the PDRM and we need to be confident to make changes,“ he said.