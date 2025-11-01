KUALA LUMPUR: Two police reports have been lodged against former Rembau member of Parliament Khairy Jamaluddin following his remarks on a document regarding Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s purported house arrest.

The reports were filed by Datuk Suraya Yaacob, the political secretary to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Nor Azrina Surip, the political secretary to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The reports were lodged separately in Putrajaya and Sentul yesterday.

In the reports, Suraya and Nor Azrina stated that Khairy’s remarks linking the two ministers were false, defamatory, and misleading, causing unease and panic among the public to the extent that it could threaten the country’s peace.

Suraya said that through an article in Malaysiakini, the former Minister of Youth and Sports had accused Azalina of conspiring to hide the additional document.

“The use of the word ‘complicit’ is excessive because it means being involved or associated with illegal or unethical acts. It also implies that (Azalina) knowingly helped, supported, or allowed the illegal act to take place.

Suraya said that the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU), as the secretariat for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya Pardons Board, had confirmed yesterday that Azalina was neither a member nor involved in any administrative or managerial affairs, including matters related to the pardon of any prisoner.

She said that the document was a rumour because the person allegedly responsible for it did not make any statement until January 4, after Istana Pahang issued a confirmation letter.

Meanwhile, Nor Azrina said that Khairy’s slanderous statement stemmed from a 3-minute, 14-second video shared in a WhatsApp group, which alleged that Dr Zaliha should have been aware of the document’s existence.

“Dr Zaliha issued a statement yesterday, clarifying that she had never seen the document in question,” she said.

Both political secretaries called for a thorough investigation into Khairy for maliciously slandering, insulting the ministers’ good name and reputation, as well as spreading false information.

BHEUU, in a statement yesterday, also confirmed that there was no additional document in its official files or records regarding Najib’s purported house arrest.