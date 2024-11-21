KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, as chairperson of the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) reflects global recognition of Malaysia’s role in combating corruption.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim noted that Malaysia’s strengthened international relations through high-level visits by national leaders have elevated the country’s global standing, including in addressing corruption.

“Enhanced international ties have been beneficial. For instance, in the recent elections for the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) for 2025–2031, Malaysia secured the highest votes—179 out of 183—a record achievement for the nation since independence.

“In IACA, which comprises 85 member countries, the efforts of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) have been acknowledged, earning Malaysia support to chair IACA, with Minister Azalina taking the helm,” he said during the ministers’ question time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Established in 2011 in Austria, IACA serves as a centre of excellence and international research hub dedicated to anti-corruption efforts.

It also acts as a key training platform for professionals, particularly those from anti-corruption agencies.

Malaysia, through MACC, has played an active role in the academy and has held the position of vice president of the IACA Assembly on four occasions.