Baby girl killed, runs over by dad’s car

JOHOR BAHRU: A one-year-old girl was tragically killed, believed to have been run over by her father while he was reversing his Proton X50 in the garage of their home, in Taman Desa Harmoni yesterday.

Seri Alam police chief ACP Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the incident occurred at about 2.30 am when the 27-year-old father heard an unexpected noise coming from the left rear side of the car while he was reversing the car.

“Upon exiting the car, he discovered his daughter lying behind the vehicle, bleeding and unconscious,“ he said in a statement today.

The father immediately rushed his child to Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) for emergency treatment. However, despite medical efforts, the baby succumbed to severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The case is investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Following the tragic incident, Mohd Sohaimi urged the public to be more vigilant and aware of their surroundings, especially when young children are present, before starting their vehicles.

“Drivers are also reminded to exercise extra caution during this festive season and to avoid rushing or being careless while on the road,“ he added.