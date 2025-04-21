IPOH: A Bailey bridge will be constructed as a temporary replacement for the Sungai Liat that collapsed yesterday morning to reconnect Felda Residence Hot Spring, Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Tisong and Buyong Mas Sanctuary Campsite near Sungkai.

Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said the construction, costing about RM1 million, will start today and is expected to be done by April 29.

“The bridge will be a one-way route that can be used by all ordinary vehicles, including lorries with oil palm loads, around the affected area. It is the best measure to ensure that the problem doesn’t drag on,” he said during a media conference at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

He added that there has been no unexpected incidents in the affected area besides 536 Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Tisong residents having been transfered to the Sungkai Orang Asli Transit Point.

“For now only 95 visitors at Felda Residence Hotspring are stranded but all of them are well, with all their needs, especially food and drink, catered to by Felda Residence Hotspring,” he said.

On the cause of the collapse, he said there were signs of erosion that affected the bridge structure.

“For a long term solution, the bridge needs to be upgraded to a single span bridge that will allow a smoother flow of water,” he added.