KANGAR: The Bakti MADANI programme organised by Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) supports the Ministry of Higher Education’s (MoHE) efforts to develop top national talent, while also shaping students who are capable of creating opportunities and contributing meaningfully to community development.

UniMAP vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Zaliman Sauli said the initiative is guided by six Community Development Pillars (S4S), aimed at producing not only knowledgeable graduates but also those with a strong sense of social responsibility.

“This initiative aligns with the UniMAP for Society mission, which focuses on producing graduates who are not just job seekers but contributors to society,” he said during the closing ceremony of the three-day, two-night programme in Kampung Gunung Medan here today.

Zaliman added that UniMAP for Society is committed to preparing students to be agents of change, equipped with knowledge and skills that benefit the wider community.

Speaking to reporters after the event, he shared that students, in collaboration with UniMAP lecturers, installed five solar-powered streetlights in Kampung Gunung Medan and Kampung Binjal.

“This project was an innovation by students from the Faculty of Electrical Engineering Technology, carried out in synergy with other departments. It strengthens ties between the university and the community through technology developed within the campus,” he said.

Fifty students were also placed with 25 foster families in both villages and participated in activities such as communal cooking, motorcycle servicing, and providing health and wellness advice.

“The programme, held in close cooperation with the Perlis Native Welfare Organisation, successfully gave villagers direct exposure to UniMAP’s academic expertise and offerings.

“It also helped raise awareness of the university’s role and opened up opportunities for local youth to pursue higher education at UniMAP,” he added.

Zaliman also announced that UniMAP has been entrusted by the Ministry of Defence to install 1,100 solar-powered streetlights in border areas, covering Bukit Kayu Hitam in Kedah and Pengkalan Hulu in Perak.