Ban use of social media for teenagers under 16 needs to be considered - Experts

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal to ban social media use for teenagers under the age of 16 is considered a drastic measure, yet some view it as necessary to safeguard the well-being of the younger generation, who are increasingly exposed to the risks of the digital world.

As such, a senior lecturer (Communication) at the Faculty of Languages ​​and Communication, Sultan Zainal Abidin University (UniSZA), Dr Siti Zanariah Yusoff opined that Malaysia needed to review the regulatory system on the use of social media in the country.

“There is a need to study the weaknesses in the existing system, as well as find ways to increase community awareness and support for this issue. Setting an appropriate age limit also needs to be studied comprehensively, taking into account the cultural, social and economic context of Malaysia,“ she told Bernama.

She also expressed the need for close cooperation between the government, parents and society to ensure that the young generation in the country grows up in a healthy environment and free from the negative influence of the virtual world.

The Australian government recently announced plans to formulate a law to ban the use of social media for teenagers under the age of 16. It has become a hotly debated topic on social media platforms.

According to Siti Zanariah, the move received the support of various parties including the Malaysian Cyber ​​Consumers Association (MCCA) with its president, Siraj Jalil, describing it as a very relevant action that should be emulated, especially by Malaysia.

Siraj pointed out that social media addiction among children and teenagers is a growing concern with data showing that nine out of 10 children now have a social media account and spend an average of eight hours a day browsing platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and various other applications.

Siti Zanariah further emphasised that security risks must not be overlooked, particularly for vulnerable teenagers who frequently use social media and often become victims of sexual grooming, cyberbullying, and various forms of exploitation that can profoundly impact their lives.

“Excessive use of social media also contributes to mental health problems that are increasing among teenagers, including social anxiety and depression,“ she said.

A lecturer in Liberal Communication at the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, UiTM Shah Alam, Muhammad Azim Zaid suggested that authorities should pay closer attention to weaknesses in the social media registration system, which enable teenagers to falsify their age.

“Although social media has benefits, its abuse is also becoming more widespread, especially with the development of increasingly complex crimes such as paedophilia,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Department of Communication, AbdulHamid AbuSulayman Kulliyyah of Islamic Revealed Knowledge and Human Sciences (AHAS KIRKHS), International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Prof Dr Siti Aisha Tengku Azzman believes the benefit of banning social media for teenagers outweigh the drawbacks.

She pointed out that such a ban could minimise exposure to harmful content including explicit material, online scams and dangerous trends, while curbing misbehaviours such as cyberbullying, addiction and grooming.

Additionally, the ban could promote healthier activities, like sports and academics and encourage face-to-face interactions with family and friends, promoting healthier relationships, she said.

However, she acknowledged the potential downsides, such as social isolation, loss of self-expression, and reduced digital literacy, which could leave teenagers vulnerable to misinformation.

Prof Dr Siti Aisha cautioned that banning social media may push rebellious teens to find secret ways to access it, such as using VPNs.

Thus, the need for social media use to be managed and monitored, encouraging responsible and productive engagement, she said.

She also called for further discussions with key stakeholders, such as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), non-governmental organisations (NGO) and parents, to explore alternative strategies before considering a full ban.

Prior to this, Minister of Communications, Fahmi Fadzil, through MCMC, was reported to have reminded parents to ensure that their children under 13 do not own any social media accounts as it is inappropriate for them to have one.

Furthermore, most social media platforms do not permit teens of such age to sign up for an account.