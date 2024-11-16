Bandar Teknologi Maju Perlis to offer over 2,000 jobs in technology fields - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bandar Teknologi Maju Perlis project in Chuping, set to begin next year, is expected to create around 2,000 direct job opportunities in technology fields.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the project, costing US$11 billion (US$1 = RM4.47), is expected to begin phased operations by mid-2027.

He added that the project would also empower the country’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector through collaborations with public institutions of higher education such as Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) and other TVET institutions.

“Our youth will gain skills to support the operations of this technology city while also becoming proficient in utilising AI (artificial intelligence) technology,” he told a press conference here today.

Earlier, Fahmi had accompanied the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who attended an agreement signing ceremony on Bandar Teknologi Maju Perlis, a joint venture between Sirage Capital Sdn Bhd and Skyvast Sdn Bhd.

Fahmi also said that the project would include infrastructure to accommodate an up to 1.25 Gigawatts (GW) AI data centre, which would operate off-grid, not relying on existing power networks.

“They will utilise energy sources such as solar, battery storage, or gas turbines to ensure the 1.25GW data centre can operate efficiently,” he explained.

“This strategic investment in Chuping is unique because it is one of the places with the highest sunlight exposure in Malaysia, supported by the suitable topography for the development of Bandar Teknologi Maju Perlis,” he explained.

According to Fahmi, the off-grid concept is expected to attract many companies aiming to ensure their investments receive green ratings.

He said the Communications Ministry is confident that this development would contribute to the country’s digital economy transformation, particularly in Perlis.

“This is a game-changer, a project that will put Perlis on the global map for AI data centres. The Ministry will provide support, including discussions on aspects like submarine cables to facilitate the construction of data centres in Perlis,” he said.