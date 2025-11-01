Bangladeshi man held at Malaysia-Thailand border for illegal entry

KOTA BHARU: A Bangladeshi man, acting suspiciously while attempting to enter Malaysia illegally, was detained at the banks of Sungai Golok by Second Infantry Division (Two Division) personnel yesterday.

In a statement, Two Division said the operation team identified three suspicious adult males in the area during a patrol, although two of them fled towards Thailand by crossing the river.

Upon inspection, the detained man admitted to arriving in Bangkok, Thailand from Bangladesh by flight on Wednesday.

He was then brought to the Malaysia-Thailand border by a smuggler who facilitated his illegal entry via water routes, according to the statement.

Among the seized items were a passport, a tourist visa, a mobile phone and cash in Bangladeshi and Malaysian currencies totalling RM571.63.

The man has been handed over to the Tanah Merah district police headquarters (IPD) for further action.