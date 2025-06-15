KUALA LUMPUR: Three Bangladeshi men were among eight individuals, aged between 24 and 43, detained during Ops Noda at six entertainment outlets around the federal capital early this morning.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the trio did not possess valid travel documents and are believed to have been living illegally in Malaysia for about eight years.

“This is their third visit to the entertainment outlets as customers,” he said in a statement today.

The five others detained in the operation, which began at 2 am, comprised a local man, two Indian nationals, a Pakistani man and an Indonesian woman.

Rusdi said all detainees have been handed over to the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters for further action, with the foreigners being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

The local man, who manages one of the clubs, is being investigated under Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Rusdi added that all six Bollywood-themed outlets operate daily from around 5 pm or 9 pm until 5 am.

“Investigations found that most patrons were Indian and Bangladeshi nationals, while workers earned an estimated monthly income of between RM1,800 and RM2,000,” he said, adding that all outlets held valid operating licences.