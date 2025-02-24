IPOH: The BAS.MY Ipoh stage bus service was launched today under the Stage Bus Service Transformation (SBST) Programme, with an annual allocation of RM13.17 million or RM65.85 million over five years.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the initiative involves 51 new buses, comprising 14 midi buses and 37 mini low-floor buses, to serve 16 routes.

“Service levels have been enhanced with additional routes to Kuala Kangsar and Kampar. I hope these new routes will provide greater convenience for residents commuting to Ipoh,” he said in his speech at the launching of BAS.MY Ipoh here today.

The event was officiated by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamed, with Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming also present.

The BAS.MY buses feature a fresh pink design, replacing the previous blue myBAS fleet.

The buses are stationed at the Meru Raya Bus Terminal, Jelapang and will commence operations from the Medan Kidd Bus Station, serving key routes linking Medan Kidd to Bercham, Tanjung Rambutan, Chemor, Pasir Puteh, Pengkalan Sentosa, Sultan Azlan Shah Airport, Taman Botani, Batu Gajah, Seri Iskandar, Kuala Kangsar and Kampar.

Loke said that more routes will be added in the future based on demand, while the unlimited travel pass, the BAS.MY 30-Day Card will also be introduced in Ipoh.

“With the BAS.MY 30-Day Card, passengers will only need to pay RM50 for unlimited travel across 16 routes for one month.

“For instance, a passenger commuting from Kampar to Ipoh currently pays RM4.70 for a one-way trip or RM9.40 for a round trip. With this card, they will only spend RM50 monthly instead of RM188 for 20 working days, a saving of nearly 74 per cent,” he said, adding that this offer is available exclusively to Malaysian citizens.

In addition, Loke announced that the BAS.MY Concession Card, which provides free fares for senior citizens aged 60 and over, persons with disabilities and school students, has now been extended to university students, as announced in Budget 2025.

“To enjoy this free fare initiative, eligible Malaysians only need to register once with a RM10 fee,” he said.