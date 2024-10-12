SEREMBAN: All bus operators for the Stage Bus Service Transformation (SBST) Programme or Bas.My are advised to consistently adhere to their schedules and routes, regardless of passenger numbers at any given time.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said this is crucial to ensure the efficiency of the bus service and those who fail to comply with these rules based on monitoring through the Global Positioning System (GPS) will face penalties.

“Bus frequencies have been increased compared to before, and Bas.My services are government-funded, meaning operators do not lose financially if there are no passengers. In the old model, private companies sometimes reduced frequencies if a route wasn’t profitable.

“In this scheme, there’s no excuse for cutting bus frequencies because if you cut, you won’t receive payment. We pay based on the number of journeys, regardless of whether there are no passengers or just one. We want to ensure that the frequency remains reliable.”

He said this to reporters after launching Package A of the Seremban SBST Programme or Bas.My Seremban here today, with Road Transport Department director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli also present.

Loke further said that the implementation of Bas.My Seremban involves seven local authorities, namely the Seremban City Council, Port Dickson Municipal Council, Jempol Municipal Council and the district councils of Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Rembau and Tampin.

A total of 85 new buses are now in service, including 18 long buses, 61 mini and low-floor buses and two vans in cheerful pink design. These vehicles are equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) and LED displays showing bus numbers and destinations.

To ensure quality service, monthly unlimited travel passes were introduced, where users only need to pay RM50 for unlimited travel across all 21 Bas.My Seremban routes for 30 days.

“In addition, the Bas.My concession card was introduced for senior citizens aged 60 and above, people with disabilities and students aged seven to 17, allowing them to enjoy free fares upon registering for RM10. Starting Jan 1, 2025, this concession card will also be extended to university students,” he said, adding that the Bas.My Medik service would be introduced next year.

Loke expressed hope that the state government would continue its efforts and invest in enhancing the Bas.My Seremban service ecosystem, including upgrading public transport terminals and bus stops, providing clear information boards and ensuring safe pedestrian routes.

He explained that the federal government is investing RM178.5 million over five years, or RM35.7 million annually, for the Bas.My Seremban service -- a lower cost compared to RM48.4 million previously spent annually for the same number of routes and frequencies.

Since the launch of the Bas.My Seremban service, passenger numbers have increased by 61.4 per cent, with 90,435 passengers recorded last month compared to 68,273 passengers in August.