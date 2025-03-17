KUALA LUMPUR: Malindo Airways Sdn Bhd (Batik Air) has updated its power bank policy, effective immediately, allowing passengers to carry a maximum of two power banks, which must be kept on their person at all times and must not be placed in carry-on baggage.

Power banks remain strictly prohibited in checked baggage on all Batik Air flights.

In a statement today, the airlines said the policy complies with International Air Transport Association (IATA) dangerous goods regulations, which require that power banks carried on board must not exceed 100 watt-hours (Wh) or 20,000 milliampere-hours (mAh).

“In response to recent safety concerns regarding power banks, Batik Air has introduced an updated policy to further strengthen onboard safety measures. To enhance safety, the use of power banks inside the cabin is strictly prohibited.

“Passengers are also advised to exercise caution when carrying auto-magnet charge power banks, as these may pose additional risks,” it said.

To ensure smooth implementation, Batik Air will display safety reminders at check-in counters and reinforce them through boarding announcements and in-flight briefings.

“Check-in staff will inspect power banks before boarding to confirm they are in good condition and comply with watt-hour (Wh) limits.

“Batik Air remains committed to upholding the highest safety standards while ensuring a seamless travel experience. The airline appreciates passengers’ cooperation in adhering to this updated policy, which aligns with industry best practices to enhance in-flight safety measures,” it added.

For more details on Batik Air’s updated power bank policy and baggage guidelines, please visit batikair.com.my/experience/baggage.