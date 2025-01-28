A breathtaking dragon-shaped drone light show captivated thousands at the Petronas Twin Towers, marking a grand celebration of Chinese New Year and 50 years of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations.

The record-breaking display, featuring over 1,200 drones, illuminated the Kuala Lumpur night sky on Saturday, weaving a stunning visual narrative of Malaysian culture and landmarks, New Straits Times reported.

The drones, choreographed to form a slithering dragon, appeared to glide between the iconic Twin Towers, leaving the crowd in awe.

The event also showcased vibrant depictions of Malaysia’s Merdeka 118 tower and KL Tower, blending tradition with modernity.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other prominent figures were among those enjoying the show. The Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre’s Instagram page shared highlights of the event, noting the Prime Minister’s presence.

Videos of the dazzling spectacle quickly went viral on Instagram, earning widespread admiration.

“This is so cool!” one user called safiyyahtheflower wrote.

“Who summoned Shen Long?” niffira_ asked jokingly, referring to the dragon in the manga Dragon Ball series.

“If this is real, it’s absolutely fantastic. Happy Chinese New Year to all who are celebrating! The beauty of being Malaysian is having wonderful friends from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and religions,” adiba_shareen commented.