Bersatu MP calls for school caning return amid bullying crisis

PETALING JAYA: A Bersatu parliamentarian has sparked controversy by advocating for the reinstatement of corporal punishment in Malaysian schools during a heated parliamentary session addressing escalating bullying incidents.

Datuk Rosol Wahid (PN-Hulu Terengganu) (pic), presented his proposal during deliberations on the Parliamentary Special Select Committee’s recommendations to combat school bullying in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

The parliamentary discussion stems from recent tragic events, particularly the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir at a Sabah boarding school in July. The student was discovered unconscious near her dormitory drain at SMKA Tun Datu Mustapha in Papar and subsequently died in hospital, with suspected foul play prompting public outcry and multiple rallies demanding justice.

Additionally, another serious incident involving a Form Three student who suffered critical injuries after falling from a third-floor boarding school building in Sabak Bernam has intensified scrutiny of school safety protocols.

Yeo Bee Yin (PH-Puchong), chairperson of the Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSSC) on Women, Children and Community Development, addressed parliament before the debates, emphasising that proper adherence to existing anti-bullying guidelines could have prevented these tragedies.

The committee has formulated 17 specific recommendations for government implementation, particularly targeting the Education Ministry’s approach to bullying prevention and response.

The committee’s proposals include making anti-bullying guidelines mandatory rather than optional for educational institutions. Currently, these protocols are not integrated into compulsory teacher training curricula.

Infrastructure improvements feature prominently in the recommendations, including establishing specialised child-friendly complaint mechanisms with chat functionality and age-appropriate communication options.

The committee also advocates for significant changes to boarding school supervision, proposing that wardens be recruited from vetted former police or military personnel rather than teaching staff. These supervisors would undergo comprehensive child protection training and psychological evaluation.

To broaden stakeholder input, the committee plans to organise anti-bullying town halls for public participation and will conduct additional engagement sessions to gather diverse perspectives on effective solutions.

The parliamentary debate reflects growing public concern over school safety and disciplinary effectiveness, with traditional and progressive approaches to student management being actively contested.

The Education Ministry faces mounting pressure to implement systemic changes following these high-profile incidents, as parents, educators, and policymakers seek balanced solutions that prioritise both student safety and appropriate disciplinary measures.