BANGI: For the local Chinese Muslim community, the Lunar New Year celebration is more than just a cultural tradition. It is a testament to the harmonious co-existence of their heritage and Islamic identity.

Despite being Muslims, their Chinese identity remains steadfast, Malaysian Chinese Muslim Association (Macma) president Datuk Prof Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said during a CNY dinner on Sunday attended by over 50 guests, most of whom were Chinese Muslims.

“The community of about 70,000 is relatively small, but we take great pride in preserving our unique culture. I was born a Chinese and will die as one. I am proud of who I am and my race.

“Our identity is something that cannot change as our features, traditions and lineage remain the same. Chinese New Year is a celebration of tradition, not religion. Many people have misconceptions about this, seeing it as a religious celebration, but it is actually about our culture,” he told theSun.

Taufiq highlighted the common misconception in Malaysia that “converting to Islam equates to becoming Malay”, which is incorrect.

“Religion and culture are distinct. Historically, Chinese Muslims existed long before Malays embraced Islam.

“During the Prophet Muhammad’s time, Sa‘d ibn Abi Waqqas, one of his companions, was sent to China to spread Islam in the seventh century. This predates Islam’s arrival here by several centuries and shows that the religion is not limited to any particular race.”

He also said some Malaysians believe celebrating Chinese New Year is “haram” or forbidden in Islam, and clarified that this is not the case and that Macma’s role is to bridge the gap between the Chinese Muslims and the wider Muslim community, which is predominantly Malay.

“Many Chinese who converted to Islam mistakenly believe they must adopt a Malay identity, but that is untrue. We need to preserve our Chinese culture because it does not contradict Islamic teachings.

“While some Chinese families may include religious rituals in their celebrations, those are personal choices. For Chinese Muslims, the celebration is about family reunions, much like Malays celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri.”

He added that Malaysia is unique and embraces various traditions, and there is no reason people of different religions cannot celebrate festive occasions together.

“This diversity in our country is especially meaningful. We must work together, respect our differences and foster harmony and mutual respect, which are the foundations of a great nation.”

Danish Anas Yap, 22, said he feels privileged to experience two cultures as the son of a Chinese father and a Malay mother, and that experiencing both cultures is a blessing while celebrating festive occasions is perfectly acceptable as long as they do not contradict Islamic teachings.

“My father always emphasised that being Chinese is about culture, not religion. Chinese traditions such as reunion dinners, giving ang pau and visiting relatives are about family and togetherness. These values align with Islamic principles of maintaining familial ties.”

Yap said celebrating the festival does not make him any more Chinese or less Malay. He embraces both identities and is proud of who he is, as long as cultural practices do not conflict with his Islamic teachings.

He expressed hope Malaysians would continue to respect one another’s traditions and cultures as the true beauty of the nation lies in its multiracial and multicultural environment.