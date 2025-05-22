KOTA BHARU: Organiser of large-scale book sales, Big Bad Wolf Sdn Bhd, has partnered with Perbadanan Perpustakaan Awam Negeri Kelantan to cultivate reading habits and increase English literacy by making books more affordable and accessible through the sale of one million books in conjunction with the upcoming school holidays.

Big Bad Wolf Sdn Bhd Public Relations Office Geetha Nair said the English book sale will be held on the second floor of Mydin Mall in Tunjong here from May 29 to June 9, from 10 am to 10 pm.

“In this age of modern technology, even though electronic devices and social media dominate our lives, we have taken the initiative to create a reading culture by giving the public the opportunity to get books for as low as RM3 each.

“The reading culture is important for intellectual development and creativity, with the desire that every person can hold at least one book in their hands,” she told reporters after the Exclusive Media Preview Ceremony at the Kelantan State Public Library, here today.

She said that among the benefits of technological developments in cultivating reading culture is that it allows readers to buy books physically, which is much different from reading online using gadgets, because books can be held, and the layout is more attractive.

“This third appearance by Big Bad Wolf in Kelantan promises a wider selection of books at cheap discount prices,” she said, adding that the books cover various genres suitable for all ages, with 70 per cent of them being children’s books, including waterproof books for newborn babies.