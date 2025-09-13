Bintulu LNG complex secured after threat investigation

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg has confirmed that an investigation into a security threat at the Petronas Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) complex in Bintulu, Sarawak, found no actual security breach.

The threat was a message sent to a Petronas employee via a mobile phone.

Following the incident, security at the site, which is considered a national asset due to its industrial importance, has been significantly increased.

Abang Johari also stated that the federal government plans to enhance the long-term army and navy presence in Bintulu.

On September 10, authorities reported they were closing in on the source of the threat.

Despite a security warning from the Malaysian National Security Council, Petronas confirmed that operations at the Bintulu LNG plant were not disrupted and continued as usual.

The company emphasised that the safety of its employees, contractors, and the local community remains a top priority and that it is working closely with authorities to manage the situation.

The Bintulu LNG complex is Malaysia’s largest LNG plant and one of the world’s biggest producers, exporting around 30 million cubic tonnes of LNG annually.