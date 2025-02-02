BINTULU: Disheartened to see constituents, who had originally been preparing to celebrate Chinese New Year with their families facing hardship and displacement due to floods, Bintulu Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said he and his team are doing their utmost in disaster relief and rebuilding efforts.

Tiong said that he and his team have been overwhelmed by the magnitude of the flood disaster that hit Bintulu and his Dudong state constituency.

“The scale of this flood is huge, affecting a vast area and a large number of victims.

“Throughout this process, we find ourselves overwhelmed, exhausted, and even disoriented at times,” he said on his Facebook today.

He also apologised to the public for not being able to personally respond to the many Chinese New Year greetings and messages of concern during the period.

“Please know that I have received them all and deeply appreciate the warmth and kindness,” he said.

The people’s blessings, he said, gave him the strength to persevere and their encouragement gave him the confidence to overcome the challenges.

“I firmly believe that together, we can overcome this hardship and rebuild hope.

“As we usher in the New Year, I also wish everyone good health, peace, and prosperity. May we be blessed with favourable weather and harmony,” said Tiong, who is also the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Tiong skipped the celebration on the first day of Chinese New and went to the ground to join the relevant authorities in disaster relief operation.

Pictures of Tiong clad only in a round t-shirt and shorts, looking wet and cold during the operation were widely circulated on social media.

Yet to some people this was merely an ‘opera’ act by Tiong, who is Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president, to gain popularity.

This was, however, quickly debunked by many who said Tiong is well known for his close attachment with the common people and would do anything to assist them.

Getting wet in the flood water, which he had done many times, was just the tip of an iceberg, they said.

“You’re the best Member Parliament that I know & Our Bintulu have right now Dato’ Seri Tiong King Sing... May God bless you always... Aamiin” wrote Saharudeen Taha.

“A truly caring gentleman. Bintulu folks are blessed to have DS Tiong,” wrote Royston Sim.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, as of 8 am today, the number of evacuees in Bintulu Division (covering Bintulu, Tatau and Sebauh districts) stood at 5,184