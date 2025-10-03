PETALING JAYA: Children under 18-years-old born in another country to Malaysian mothers can now apply for Malaysian citizenship.

This comes after six Malaysian mothers and the Federal government reaching a settlement regarding their appeal over the citizenship of their children born overseas before the Federal Court earlier today, the New Straits Times reported.

ALSO READ: Couples who marry abroad can still register children’s births - NRD

The High Court previously ruled in favour of the six Malaysian mothers and Family Frontiers, stating the children born abroad are eligible for citizenship.

However, on August 5, 2022, the Court of Appeal overturned the decision in a 2-1 ruling however on December 14, 2022, Family Frontiers was granted leave by the High Court to appeal the decision.

– More to come