SUBANG JAYA: The fire which broke out at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, Selangor here this morning involved a leak in a gas pipeline, approximately 500 metres long.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Wan Razali Wan Ismail said seven victims, including two Malaysians, were rescued in the incident.

He said a total of 78 firefighters, with 22 assets that included 10 Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicles, four Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) units, five water tankers, a Hazardous and Toxic Materials (Hazmat) team, a BA Tanker and an ALP unit were dispatched to the location to carry out fire-extinguishing and rescue operations.

“Following the incident, which occurred near a housing area, evacuation operations were carried out to ensure the safety of the residents,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Razali said that, so far, seven victims have been rescued, but the exact number of victims involved and the extent of the fire’s spread in the residential area are still under investigation.

He added that although Petonas has shut the valve of the burning pipeline, the exact location of the closure has not yet been identified.

“The fire has also affected several nearby houses, posing a risk to the residents,” he said.

Wan Razali said firefighting operations are continuing and the department will provide the latest updates from time to time.

The public is advised not to go near the area of the incident and to comply with the instructions given by the authorities for their own safety.