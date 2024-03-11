BN will work with PH in Sabah state election - Ahmad Zahid

KUCHING: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today reiterated his stance on the coalition’s cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the upcoming Sabah state election.

He assured that there will be no overlap of seats between the two coalitions and that logos will be used according to their respective parties.

“We will apply the same formula for seat distribution and collaboration with other coalitions, such as Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS),” he said.

“We are open to negotiations, but we won’t leave the door too wide open. We are currently holding consultations with all leaders of the component parties,” he added during a press conference after attending a briefing on the Sarawak development project implementation today.

The Deputy Prime Minister also emphasised that any statements representing BN and PH must come from the coalition leaders, not from individual party leaders.

“As long as the coalition party leader has not made a statement, any other comments represent an individual’s position and do not reflect a party decision. Those are merely personal opinions, as we have completed our negotiations at the respective party level,” he said.