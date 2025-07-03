Boat skipper pleads guilty to drug abuse after Perhentian capsizing

JERTIH: The skipper of a boat that capsized near Pulau Perhentian last Saturday, resulting in three fatalities, has pleaded guilty to drug abuse in the Besut Magistrate’s Court.

Azrie Yazid, 22, admitted to self-administering Nimetazepam, a controlled substance under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. The offence took place at the Narcotics Office in Besut District Headquarters on June 29 at 10.05 am.

Under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, Azrie faces a maximum penalty of RM5,000 in fines or up to two years in prison. The court granted him bail at RM2,500 with one surety and scheduled the next mention for September 4.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Mohd Zaidi Mat Yasin handled the case, while lawyer Norhuda Mohamed Khan from the National Legal Aid Foundation represented the accused.