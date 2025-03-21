PUTRAJAYA: Boeing Global president Brendan Nelson has announced that the company will increase its Malaysian workforce by 20 per cent over the next two years, reinforcing its commitment to the country’s aerospace industry.

He said the aircraft industry company employs more than 1,000 Malaysians in its manufacturing plant in Kedah, which is Boeing’s only plant in Southeast Asia.

“The historic announcement today builds on Malaysia Airlines’ standing and focuses on its future. The group is also looking at bigger widebody planes further to expand its network into other parts of the world,” he told the media after Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) announced its narrowbody aircraft replacement order here today.

MAG announced the acquisition of 30 new aircraft directly from Boeing as part of its fleet modernisation strategy.

Nelson also described Malaysia Airlines as one of the world’s leading airlines and said the latest aircraft order underlines its commitment to future growth.

Highlighting the immense growth potential in Southeast Asia’s aviation sector, he noted that Boeing’s commercial market outlook for the region over the next 20 years projects demand for 4,700 new aircraft.

“The growth is enormous, and please keep in mind that 80 per cent of people worldwide have yet to board a plane,” he said.

Nelson also emphasised Boeing’s deep-rooted partnership with Malaysia Airlines, stating that it extends beyond commercial dealings.

“At our Boeing composite manufacturing plant in Kedah, Malaysians are making a little bit of Malaysia that goes into every Boeing aircraft in the world.

“We are proud of this partnership and will continue to grow our supply chain, expand our manufacturing presence, and ensure that we deliver on the confidence and trust placed in us by Malaysia Airlines,“ he said.

Nelson highlighted that Malaysia plays a crucial role in Boeing’s global supply chain, particularly through its composite manufacturing plant in Kedah.

He also said Boeing’s initiatives align with the Malaysian government’s economic ambitions.

“Everything we are doing supports and helps the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibarhim’s vision and ambition for the country,” he shared.

Earlier in his speech, Anwar said Malaysia’s aviation industry is set to recover and establish a solid foundation for continued growth and expansion, which is in line with the total recovery in the region’s airline sector.

The prime minister said that today’s announcement by MAG is not just about modernising the fleet but also fortifying Malaysia’s position as a key player in global aviation and strengthening its economic foundation in an increasingly competitive world.

Anwar added that the order for the new aircraft would not only improve travel, incorporate modern technology and enhance efficiency but also create jobs, drive tourism, and strengthen industries that thrive in a robust aviation sector.

“The ripple effect will be felt across our economy, creating new opportunities for businesses and individuals alike,” he said.