Bombing in Pakistan: Foreign Ministry advises Malaysians to remain vigilant

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians residing in or visiting Pakistan are advised to remain vigilant and stay informed through reliable news sources following a bomb blast that occurred on Saturday at a railway station in the city of Quetta, southwestern Pakistan.

In a statement on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry said it is assessing the situation and will provide updates as necessary.

Malaysians who have not yet registered their presence are strongly encouraged to do so via [E-Konsular](https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my/) to ensure timely assistance and updates.

For consular assistance, Malaysians can contact the Consulate General of Malaysia in Karachi at: H. No. 7-A Main Khayaban-e-Shamsheer, DHA V, 75500 Karachi, Pakistan or via phone at: +92 21 3529 5618/19, +92 21 3529 5614/17 or email: mwkarachi@kln.gov.my.

At least 26 people were reportedly killed and more than 40 injured in the bomb blast incident on Saturday.