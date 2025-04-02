Bomoh arrested for molesting 11-year-old girl

DUNGUN: Police have arrested a male bomoh for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl in Kemaman district on Jan 31.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said the 20-year-old suspect had gone to the victim’s home around 1 am to perform a ritual healing for supernatural ailments.

During the session, the suspect, who has a prior criminal record for rape, allegedly molested the girl.

“The victim’s 41-year-old parents lodged a police report on Feb 1 after she complained of being molested by the bomoh.

“The unmarried suspect was arrested at his residence in Kerteh at 10.20 pm the same day to assist in investigations,” he told reporters after officially opening the Terengganu Contingent Child Interview Centre (CIC) here today.

Mohd Khairi said the suspect has been remanded for seven days starting from Feb 2.

He also said 643 sexual crimes were recorded in Terengganu last year, with 154 involving child victims.

“The number of sexual offences in Terengganu has risen by more than 18 per cent compared to 504 cases in 2023,” he added.