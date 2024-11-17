Border wall proposal: Kelantan needs over RM445 million for land acquisition - MB

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government estimates a cost of RM445.75 million for land acquisition in areas identified for the proposed construction of a border wall and buffer zone.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud said the proposed security and flood control wall is crucial for the state’s economy.

He said Kelantan is serious about combating smuggling activities and addressing flooding issues along the 99-kilometre stretch of Sungai Golok.

“The construction of a border wall between Kelantan, Malaysia, and Thailand, particularly for national border security, is essential to curb cross-border crimes,” he said.

Mohd Nassuruddin said this during an engagement session on the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) with the Kelantan government at Kompleks Kota Darulnaim today. Also present was Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the National Security Council (MKN) would study the proposal for a border wall along the Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok stretch.

He said the decision on the border wall’s construction would be finalised at the MKN level.

On Nov 14, the Thai government welcomed Kelantan’s proposal to the federal government for the construction of a security and flood control wall along the Sungai Golok-Rantau Panjang border.

Narathiwat Governor Trakul Thotham was reported as saying that the wall would be a significant step towards combating cross-border crimes.