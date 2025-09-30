Bringing fun English lessons on wheels to rural areas

KUALA LUMPUR: The English Speaking Union of Malaysia (Esum) says it is time to roll up sleeves and get English back on the road. Literally.

At the International Council Meeting 2025 yesterday, Esum chairman Tunku Dara Tunku Tan Sri Naquiah Tuanku Ja’afar said the group is moving beyond gloomy debates on declining proficiency to actual, grassroots programmes.

English on Wheels, a mobile classroom/library will drive into rural areas and park outside schools with fun lessons.

“It will go to rural areas, like a library on wheels, and bring fun English lessons directly to schools,” she said.

The push doesn’t stop there. Esum has roped in universities in Penang, Sabah and Sarawak to host debating and public speaking contests, with winners advancing to the Kuala Lumpur National Public Speaking Competition and, for the boldest, the international finals in London.

“We expose them to meeting people, to be more confident, to exchange ideas and collaborate. When they get a job, these skills are important,” Tunku Naquiah said.

But she conceded alumni support remains patchy.

“A few have helped us, but many are busy working in Kuala Lumpur or other states. Having heard from the rest of the members at this meeting, we will probably concentrate more on what we can do with alumni,” she noted.

She also took a jab at the current state of teacher training.

“In the old days, teachers were sent to England for two years of training. Why not ensure those who are going to teach English do a year in training colleges to learn how to teach in English? You can’t just stand there and teach if you don’t even know what to say,” she said.

In her welcome remarks, she also spotlighted Malaysia’s cultural diversity, saying she hoped delegates would not only benefit from the exchange of ideas but also enjoy a taste of the country’s heritage.

Meanwhile, English Speaking Union (ESU) global chairman Miles Young reminded delegates of the original mission of the group born after World War I to build friendship through English.

Today, it’s about oracy – the ability to speak and argue with confidence.

“Civil discourse is under threat, with debate replaced by shouting on social media. Part of our mission is to act as an antidote, to help young people understand how important it is to listen as well as to talk.”

The Kuala Lumpur meeting cemented Malaysia’s place as one of ESU’s most active branches, drawing representatives from over 20 countries including the UK, France, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Lithuania and the USA, with others joining online from India, Ghana, Mexico, Ukraine, Romania and Japan.