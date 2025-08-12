British consultant pleads not guilty to molest charge in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: A British financial consultant has pleaded not guilty to molesting an Indonesian man in a hotel room earlier this month.

Adekoya Oluwatoyosi Osideinde, 31, from Bath, faced the charge at the Magistrate’s Court here under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

The alleged incident occurred at 8.34 am on 2 August in a hotel along Lorong Utara, involving a 47-year-old Indonesian national.

If convicted, the offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ jail, a fine, whipping, or any two of these punishments.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Leong Hui opposed bail, citing the severity of the charge.

Defence lawyer R. Sivaraj requested lower bail, stating his client supports his elderly mother in the UK and holds a valid tourist visa until September.

Magistrate Shahril Anuar Ahmad Mustapha granted bail at RM6,000 with two Malaysian sureties and set 2 October for case mention.

The accused must comply with any additional conditions imposed by the court during the interim period. – Bernama