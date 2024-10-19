Budget 2025 demonstrates govt’s concern for Pahang’s needs, says Menteri Besar

KUANTAN: The Pahang government sees the projects allocated to the state in the Budget 2025 as crucial enhancements that will promote well-being and prosperity for its residents.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail stated that the allocations demonstrate the Federal government’s concern for Pahang’s needs as a large state with significant potential in tourism, agriculture, and industry.

“On behalf of the people of Pahang, I am grateful for the specific projects allocated to the state, which directly contribute to the welfare and prosperity of our residents.

“Collaboration between the state and federal governments is crucial to ensure that all planned development initiatives can be effectively executed and deliver maximum impact,“ he said in a statement today.

Wan Rosdy highlighted several projects, such as the Pahang Contingent Police Headquarters, improvements to facilities at Endau Rompin National Park, and the nomination of the Sungai Lembing Tin Mining Site for UNESCO World Heritage status.

Other projects include a High-Priority Flood Mitigation Project for rivers in Pahang, the construction and repair of village roads in the Lipis district, and the building of a bypass in Cameron Highlands, upgrading the road from the McDonald’s roundabout to the Berinchang intersection.

He also described the RM421 billion allocation in the Budget 2025 as a significant commitment from the Federal government to ensure balanced development nationwide.

The Budget 2025, tabled yesterday, marks the largest budget in the nation’s history and is the third one under the MADANI government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

It is also the last budget under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025) before transitioning to the 13th Malaysia Plan for the next five years.