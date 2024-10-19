Budget 2025: MOH to strengthen health services for people’s well-being

KUALA LUMPUR: The RM45.27 billion allocated to the Ministry of Health (MOH) will allow it to strengthen health services and improve the well-being of the people by focusing on transitioning healthcare from sick care to wellness care.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the allocation, the second highest under Budget 2025, reflects the government’s strong commitment to comprehensively reforming public healthcare services.

“This health expenditure is an essential investment to ensure that Malaysians remain healthy and can, in turn, contribute productively to the national economy.

“A whole-of-society approach to primary healthcare will be adopted to create a more equitable, sustainable, resilient, and high-quality healthcare system,” he said in a statement today.

He said various initiatives would be implemented, including upgrading dilapidated clinics across the country, the proposal to increase the excise duty rate on sugar-sweetened beverages in phases to support the War on Sugar campaign, supporting the Malaysian National Health Agenda, and expanding the scope of individual income tax relief on medical expenses.

Dzulkefly said that all the initiatives approved in Budget 2025 would be implemented by the MOH immediately to ensure that the benefits can be enjoyed by the people, in line with the Malaysia MADANI aspirations.

He added that a large portion of the allocation is aimed at enhancing the capacity of health service delivery through the addition of healthcare staff emoluments, the operation of healthcare facilities, the procurement of medical supplies, reagents, vaccines, and consumables, as well as the acquisition of assets.

“Of the total, RM38.53 billion is for operating expenditure and the remaining RM6.74 billion is for development expenditure. Through this allocation, the MOH will also focus on implementing touch-point projects for upgrading and repairing health facilities,” he said.