Budget 2025 reflects govt’s commitment to fiscal responsibilty - Khazanah

KUALA LUMPUR: The tabling of Budget 2025 by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament yesterday reflected the government’s sustained commitment to fiscal responsibility and equitable growth while bolstering Malaysia’s resilience against global uncertainties, said Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

Managing director Datuk Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir said Khazanah, along with its portfolio companies, remain aligned with the Budget 2025 vision and looks forward to supporting this forward-looking agenda, consistent with Khazanah’s overarching ‘Advancing Malaysia’ strategy.

He said the group would continue to drive strategic capital allocations, cultivate high-calibre human capital, empower startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), champion sustainability, and deliver meaningful corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“These include, as mentioned in the Budget speech, our RM1 billion commitment to the National Fund-of-Funds (NFOF) that seeks to support the growth of venture capital funds in Malaysia and RM1 billion commitment to bolster Malaysia’s semiconductor industry in line with the GEAR-uP initiative by the Ministry of Finance.

“It also involved RM1 billion commitment to growing Malaysia’s mid-tier companies and supporting Malaysia’s cultural and heritage agenda via the restoration of iconic heritage sites such as the Sultan Abdul Samad Building and the Carcosa Seri Negara building,” he said in a statement.

Amirul Feisal said Khazanah would invest RM200 million in the K-Youth Development Programme, creating opportunities for 11,000 young Malaysians in key sectors such as semiconductors, recognising the importance of human capital development.

Furthermore, Khazanah remains deeply committed to advancing sustainable growth, which aligns with the government’s sustainability and energy transition agenda.

“Through Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) and UEM Lestra Bhd, we would invest in upgrading transmission and distribution networks as well as work to accelerate the decarbonisation of industrial parks in Malaysia, respectively,” he said.

Amirul Feisal said the Budget 2025 reinforces the government’s focus on fiscal sustainability, inclusive growth, and transformative economic policies, striking the right balance to strengthen Malaysia’s resilience amidst global uncertainties.

“This is well aligned with Khazanah’s purpose to deliver sustainable value for the nation,” he added.