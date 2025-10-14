Couple charged with violating Counsellors Act over marriage programme

SHAH ALAM: A married couple pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to violating the Counsellors Act 1998.

Shazifh Osman, 38, and Munira Hishamshah, 37, both aesthetic doctors, were charged with unlawfully engaging in activities reserved for registered counsellors.

The alleged offence occurred at a convention centre in Section 15 between September 27 and 30 last year through a marriage motivation programme.

They face charges under Section 22(1)(a) of the Counsellors Act 1998, which carries a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM30,000, or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin proposed bail of RM10,000 each with one surety.

The prosecution also requested the accused surrender their passports and report monthly to the nearest police station.

Defence lawyer Alhirzan Mahamad Akhir appealed for lower bail, citing his clients’ financial constraints due to declining clinic business.

The lawyer also noted Munira was caring for her mother who suffers from breast cancer.

The court set bail at RM7,000 for Shazifh and RM5,000 for Munira, each with one surety.

Both accused were ordered to surrender their passports to the court for safekeeping.

The case mention has been scheduled for November 24. – Bernama