Budget 2026 allocates RM2.38 billion for green and balanced development

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability will receive RM2.38 billion in Budget 2026 to balance economic progress with environmental conservation.

This allocation represents a 5.3% increase from the 2025 budget, with RM1.49 billion for operating expenditure and RM891.27 million for development.

A new RM250 million Ecological Fiscal Transfer Fund includes RM50 million in direct revenue for state governments to support conservation programmes.

The government is providing RM80 million to support 2,500 community rangers, including over 1,000 Indigenous people and nearly 700 veterans.

These rangers will receive patrol equipment to better protect threatened habitats and species like the Malayan Tiger, Orangutan, and Banteng.

Businesses using locally manufactured MyHIJAU Mark certified green technology products can claim a 100% Green Asset Investment Tax Allowance for Self-Use.

The RM1 billion Green Technology Financing Scheme 5.0 is extended until 31 December 2026 with an 80% government guarantee for the waste sector and 60% for others.

A Carbon Tax will be implemented next year, initially targeting the iron, steel, and energy sectors.

The individual income tax relief of RM2,500 is expanded to include the purchase of food waste recyclers to encourage sustainable living.

Over RM700 million is allocated to revitalise tourism, including RM25 million to conserve UNESCO sites like Gunung Mulu National Park, Lenggong Valley, and FRIM Forest Park.

Langkawi will be developed as a key geotourism destination with projects for Kilim Geoforest Park, Gua Selat Panchor, and a new hiking trail.

The government is focusing on the green economy with RM10 million allocated for rare earth element mapping through international collaborations led by Khazanah. – Bernama