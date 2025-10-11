Fadillah urges agencies to optimise Budget 2026 allocations for people

KUCHING: All allocations under Budget 2026 must be optimised to ensure they truly achieve their objectives, particularly in safeguarding the well-being of the people, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said synergy between all agencies under the federal and state governments is crucial to achieving this goal.

“We must ensure that all projects and programmes (under Budget 2026) are implemented effectively according to the specified timeline, scope of work and allocated budget.

“That is why proper monitoring is necessary to ensure the allocated funds are spent.

Sometimes we see that funds have been allocated but not fully utilised, and this undermines our goals and objectives,” he told a press conference on Budget 2026 here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tabled Budget 2026, themed Fourth MADANI Budget: A Budget for the People, which allocates 470 billion ringgit, focusing on driving national economic growth and ensuring that the country’s wealth is shared equitably among all segments of society.

Anwar said it comprises 338.2 billion ringgit in operating expenditure and 81 billion ringgit in development expenditure, as well as 30 billion ringgit in government-linked investment company investments, 10 billion ringgit in public-private investments, and 10.8 billion ringgit in investments by federal statutory bodies and Minister of Finance Incorporated companies.

Budget 2026 is the fourth tabled by the MADANI Government led by Anwar and the first under the 13th Malaysia Plan, serving as the main foundation for implementing the national development plan over the next five years. – Bernama