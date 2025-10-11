Negeri Sembilan MB praises Budget 2026 for comprehensive public welfare

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has praised Budget 2026 for its comprehensive approach in addressing the people’s needs and delivering direct benefits, particularly to low and middle-income earners.

He described the budget as holistic and a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to providing direct assistance to the people while strengthening development across all states.

Aminuddin, who is also the Port Dickson member of parliament, emphasised the importance of swift implementation, particularly since the 13th Malaysia Plan has already been announced, which should prevent any delays in development projects.

He stressed that quick implementation is crucial since each initiative directly impacts the local economy and community welfare. Aminuddin also welcomed government initiatives such as the free education scheme through the National Higher Education Fund Corporation to provide broader higher education opportunities for underprivileged students.

The budget includes several key development projects for Negeri Sembilan, including a new PLUS interchange for the Malaysia Vision Valley development.

Other projects are the Sungai Pedas riverbank reservoir in Rembau and coastal restoration works at Teluk Kemang in Port Dickson.

The construction of a new school in Nilai is also part of the budget allocations for the state. – Bernama