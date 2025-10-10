Budget 2026: Govt allocates over RM3 billion for disaster preparedness and flood mitigation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Government allocated more than RM3 billion under Budget 2026 to enhance disaster preparedness, strengthen flood mitigation efforts, and manage climate-related risks across the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in tabling Budget 2026 in Parliament today said that the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) will receive RM460 million next year to bolster emergency readiness.

“This includes the addition of 10 toilet complexes equipped with clean water supply at temporary evacuation centres, which can also be utilised by schoolchildren at any time,“ said Anwar.

He also added that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has allocated RM210 million to develop an Early Warning System (EWS) aimed at strengthening disaster and crisis preparedness, while reducing risks to lives and property.

Meanwhile, Anwar said that the Demi Rakyat & Negara (GDRN) coalition will continue supporting the welfare of disaster-affected victims through a RM20 million matching grant.

He also added that RM2.2 Billion has been allocated for the continued implementation of 43 high-priority flood mitigation plans.