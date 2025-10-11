Budget 2026 reflects government’s commitment to integrity and curbing leakages

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has described Budget 2026 as a reflection of the government’s strong commitment to strengthening integrity, combating corruption and plugging revenue leakages for the well-being of the people.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the commission welcomed the government’s firm stance against corruption, abuse of power and leakages that have caused significant losses to the country.

The firm enforcement actions taken without fear or favour, which succeeded in recovering 15.5 billion ringgit in national revenue over the past two years, demonstrate the effectiveness of joint efforts among enforcement agencies.

In this regard, the MACC greatly appreciates the government’s move to allocate more than 700 million ringgit to strengthen the capacity of enforcement bodies, including the MACC, particularly in training and asset acquisition.

Azam added that the MACC also welcomed the drafting of the Government Procurement Bill and the implementation of the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act, which are important institutional reforms aimed at improving the procurement system and ensuring transparency in public fund management.

MACC also welcomes the government’s proposal to approve tax deductions for contributions to anti-corruption programmes recognised by the MACC as projects of national interest.

This initiative will open up greater collaboration with civil society and the private sector, thereby encouraging public participation in anti-corruption efforts.

Azam reaffirmed the MACC’s commitment to continue carrying out its mandate independently, transparently and professionally through education, prevention and enforcement approaches.

In line with the aspirations of the MADANI Budget 2026, the MACC is confident that with public support, the culture of integrity can be strengthened, good governance enhanced, and anti-corruption efforts further empowered for the benefit and well-being of the people.

Budget 2026, themed A Budget for the People, allocates 470 billion ringgit in public expenditure, comprising 338.2 billion ringgit for operating expenses and 81 billion ringgit for development, in addition to 30 billion ringgit in government-linked investment company investments, 10 billion ringgit in public-private investments, and 10.8 billion ringgit from federal statutory bodies and Minister of Finance Incorporated companies. – Bernama