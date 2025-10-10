Budget 2026: RM46 million allocated to build new Unity Activity Centres

PETALING JAYA: In a continued push to strengthen national unity, the government has allocated RM46 million under Budget 2026 to build three new Unity Activity Centres in Terangganu, Perak, and Sarawak.

During the tabling of Budget 2026, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the centres will be located at Bukit Besar in Kuala Terengganu, Bandar Seri Iskandar in Perak, and Miri in Sarawak.

Anwar said that unity remains the foundation of the nation and must be preserved at all costs.

“The sparks of hatred that threaten harmony must be extinguished. The people must live free from fear and intimidation,” he said.

To improve the relationship between the different communities within the country, Anwar two new modules namely Philosophy and Contemporary Challenges and Aspirations of the Nation-State, will be made mandatory in institutions of higher learning starting in 2026.