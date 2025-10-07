BUDI95 subsidy expands to over 31,000 more Malaysians in three groups

PUTRAJAYA: The government has expanded eligibility for the BUDI MADANI RON95 targeted subsidy system to three new groups, benefiting over 31,000 more people nationwide.

The Finance Ministry confirmed the expansion covers over 17,900 registered fishermen and more than 4,300 private boat owners in Sabah.

It also includes over 9,700 new driving licence holders recorded by the Road Transport Department.

These individuals now join over 16 million Malaysians enjoying the subsidised RON95 fuel price of RM1.99 per litre.

The unsubsidised market price for RON95 fuel is RM2.60 per litre.

The government is finalising additional data involving unlicensed boat users in Sabah and Sarawak.

Discussions are also underway to increase the monthly fuel eligibility ceiling for full-time e-hailing drivers.

The Land Public Transport Agency is coordinating with e-hailing operators on this measure.

This aims to protect the livelihoods of full-time e-hailing drivers under the targeted subsidy scheme.

The MADANI government remains committed to efficient and transparent implementation of the subsidy programme.

The Finance Ministry will continue monitoring BUDI95 implementation with relevant agencies and make improvements.

The public can refer to the FAQ section on the official BUDI MADANI portal for further information.

They may also contact the hotline at 1-300-88-9595 or WhatsApp +603-2631 4595.

The portal features a transaction history function accessible via MyDigital ID for user data protection. – Bernama