Indonesia school collapse death toll reaches 67 as search ends

SIDOARJO: The search for victims of last week’s Indonesian school collapse ended on Tuesday with the death toll climbing to 67.

Part of the multi-storey Islamic boarding school on Indonesia’s Java island caved in on September 29 as more than 170 students gathered for afternoon prayers.

National Search and Rescue Agency head Mohammad Syafii confirmed the conclusion of the search and rescue operation on the ninth day.

The agency’s operations director Yudhi Bramantyo stated that rescuers had cleared all rubble and scoured the area thoroughly.

He reported that 171 victims were evacuated with 67 fatalities including eight body parts and 104 survivors.

National disaster agency deputy head Budi Irawan confirmed it was very unlikely any more bodies remained at the site.

Only 17 bodies have been identified so far according to the police’s Disaster Victim Identification unit.

This collapse represents Indonesia’s deadliest disaster so far this year according to the National Disaster Agency.

Investigators are examining the cause with initial indications suggesting substandard construction may have contributed.

Families of the missing agreed last Thursday for heavy equipment use after the 72-hour golden period for survival ended.

Lax construction standards have raised widespread concerns about building safety throughout Indonesia.

At least three people were killed and dozens injured in September when another building hosting a prayer recital collapsed in West Java. – AFP