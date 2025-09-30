BUDI95 subsidy rollout in Pahang runs smoothly with high user satisfaction

KUANTAN: The BUDI MADANI RON95 initiative implementation across 275 petrol stations of various brands in Pahang has been running smoothly as of 1.30 pm today.

Pahang Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Sim Chon Siang stated that most users encountered were satisfied with the government’s positive step.

He noted there were only minor complaints involving the use of identity cards for purchases, but this could be resolved once users became accustomed to the method.

“I also want to remind them not to view the use of the identity card as a problem, because it is a privilege as Malaysian citizens,“ he told reporters after visiting eight petrol stations around the city.

To ensure users can fully benefit from the initiative, Sim said petrol station operators must ensure their staff are always ready at the refuelling areas to assist customers.

Meanwhile, private sector worker Chan Boon Ho, 39, said he chose to utilise the initiative by making purchases via e-wallet.

He explained that with this method, there was no need to present an identity card and purchases could be carried out quickly and smoothly.

BUDI95 was introduced in stages beginning September 27, with 300,000 personnel of the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Royal Malaysia Police being the first to enjoy the initiative.

More than five million recipients of the Rahmah Cash Contribution in the B40 category began receiving the subsidy on September 28.

A total of 16 million eligible Malaysians are enjoying the benefits of the BUDI95 initiative starting today. – Bernama